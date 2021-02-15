1 dead in backcountry avalanche near Loveland Ski Area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 57-year-old man was killed in a backcountry avalanche near the Loveland Ski Area on Sunday morning, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:39 a.m., the Clear Creek Communications Center was informed of an avalanche near Mt. Trelease. About 11:39 a.m. the Alpine Mountain Rescue Team and CCCSO discovered the body of David Heide, who had been snowboarding alone, according to authorities.

Topographic map from CAIC

Loveland Ski Patrol and members of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) assisted in the search and recovery. The CAIC reports this fatality marks the ninth so far this season.

According to Dale Atkins with the Alpine Rescue Team, other nearby skiers found Heide before first responders arrived.

“They didn’t know someone was buried. They saw an avalanche, they saw a track and eventually saw the track going into the debris and not coming out — that’s not a good sign,” Atkins said.

Atkins says the skiers noticed a piece of an avalanche airbag sticking out of the snow and started digging to find Heide.

CAIC listed the avalanche risk as “considerable” across the Front Range Sunday, below and above treeline. Atkins says even backcountry experts should avoid traveling alone in these dangerous conditions.

“When you’re alone there’s no margin of safety — there’s no backup. Had those skiers not been there today there’s a good chance we’d still be up there,” Atkins said.

The Clear Creek Coroner’s Office identified Heide and report he is from the Saint Mary’s area of Clear Creek County.