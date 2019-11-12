State Troopers investigate deadly crash off Highway 96 Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash that occurred on Highway 96 about two miles east of Pueblo County Road 201 around 6 Monday morning.

State Troopers said the 48-year-old man was killed after being thrown from an SUV on an icy road.

A 47-year-old man was seriously injured and is in a hospital. Both passengers were from Pueblo West and neither were wearing their seatbelts.

Investigators haven’t determined the driver. Alcohol or drug use is not considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper DeAntonio at (719) 544-2424.

This crash comes after six other deadly crashes in a 12-hour time span on other state roads this past weekend. Troopers said excessive speed or alcohol were to blame in all of them.

More than 500 people have been killed on Colorado roadways so far this year.