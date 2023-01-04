(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Snow is essential for refilling our state’s water supply for the year to come.

Across Colorado, snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado’s high country. Statewide snowpack is 126% of normal for this time of year.

We’re seeing the biggest boost in Northwest Colorado, where snowpack is hoovering around 150% of normal in the Yampa and White River Basin.

Currently, the Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande are the only river basins running below average. But even these spots are seeing better snowpack levels at the start of the new year due to the recent snowstorms.

This is good news for the Colorado River Basin, which is also seeing above average water so far this winter.

Steady snow this winter is also helping drought in Colorado. Most of the mountains and Front Range are completely drought free or considered ‘abnormally dry’, which is the lowest category on the drought monitor.

Snowpack is essential to Colorado’s water supply with most of the state’s water starting as snowpack. Healthy winter snowpack can help relieve drought conditions, refill reservoirs and improve water supply across the state.

With more snow in the forecast and another snowstorm in sight for the mountains, snowpack will likely continue to climb above average.

The latest winter outlook also looks more promising for higher snow chances, especially farther north, through March and into early Spring.