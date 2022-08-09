EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – An elected Colorado State Senator that represents El Paso County, has been charged with a class 5 felony, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On August 3, the Grand Jury for the Fourth Judicial District returned an indictment on Sanford Edmund Lee, also known as Pete Lee. He has since been charged with “one count of providing false information as to his residence, a class 5 felony pursuant to C.R.S. §1-13-709.5.”

The Democrat has represented Colorado Springs since 2010, and is on several committees at the State Capitol. Lee will be in court for the first time at 10 a.m. on September 8.