State Representative Andy Pico announces run for House District 22 seat

COLORADO SPRINGS – State Representative Andy Pico has formally announced his intent to run for El Paso County’s new district in the northeast region, House District 22. Currently, Pico represents House District 16.

“While I am going to continue to represent every conservative voter in our state and will continue to represent many of the voters that I have been in service to for the past 2 years, I am looking forward to meeting my new constituents and representing their concerns in Denver,” said Representative Pico.

Pico said that he believes that his constituents have “many things to be concerned about” such as the energy crisis which he believes has been caused by Governor Jared Polis and President Joe Biden, public safety, debt and education.

“It’s time for change, Colorado,” Pico said.