PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is hoping someone in the Pueblo community knows what happened to a pedestrian who was found dead on Tuesday.

According to a press release sent out by CSP, troopers were notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Santa Fe Drive near San Pedro Street in Pueblo County just before 3 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Bridget Spain, was found dead in the street after being struck by a car. No vehicles were found in the area and there are no known witnesses.

CSP is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact Master Trooper Glen Brown at

719-544-2424.