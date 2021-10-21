State patrol investigating fatal overnight crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead.

According to CSP, the crash happened overnight near mile point 310, just east of the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West.

Authorities said a gray 2018 Honda CR-V was heading eastbound on Highway 50 when it ran a red light at Purcell Boulevard, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, struck a guard rail, and came to a stop south of the roadway, off the road.

The single occupant of the vehicle was the driver, a 72 year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor of the crash.