State Patrol investigates fatal crash in Huerfano County

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 160 at milepost 282 in Huerfano County resulting in one death and several injuries.

Troopers say a 2012 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on Highway 160 when it crossed into the westbound lanes to pass some cars in the eastbound lanes.

A 2015 Hyundai Veloster was traveling westbound on Highway 160 in the left lane when the Ford Expedition collided into it head-on.

After colliding, the Expedition rotated counterclockwise and came to final stop in the westbound lanes of Highway 160. The Veloster swerved to the right and collided with a guardrail before coming to final stop in the westbound lanes as well.

According to CSP, the driver of the Ford Expedition, 67-year-old Donna Brummett from Westminster, Colorado, was wearing her seatbelt, but suffered life-threatening injuries. She was flown to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai Veloster, 41-year-old William Kirkpatrick of Albuquerque New Mexico, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but due to the force of the collision, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger of the Hyundai Veloster, 37-year-old Carly Kirkpatrick of Albuquerque New Mexico, was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but suffered life-threatening injuries and was also flown to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time, Troopers said.

Any witnesses to the crash or to the driving behavior of the vehicles prior to the crash, who have not already spoken with an officer are asked to contact Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at the email address below, or by calling the Pueblo Regional Communications Center at (719)544-2424