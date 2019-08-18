State officials suspend the operation of Johnson Home assisted living

PUEBLO, Colo — Colorado officials have suspended the license of an assisted living facility in Pueblo following a series of complaints.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended the operation of Johnson Home on August 6, and are proceeding to withdraw the 19-bed home license permanently.

State officials say they were alerted of a total of 14 complaints, including failing to meet the needs of two residents suffering from severe mental illness.

According to reports, one resident started fires and the other assaulted other residents, due to failing to provide medications and protection meeting the requirements of the two residents with serious mental illnesses.

Officials say, as a result, the facility’s operators failed to provide a safe and sanitary environment for all 19 residents.

Previous failures to comply adequately with regulations and laws, led to charges being enforced by the department, including a civil fine of $6,100.