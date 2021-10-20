State officials offer Halloween health tips

STATEWIDE – Halloween is a great holiday for many to enjoy across the U.S., and it’s just around the corner.

Because of the COVID-19 vaccines, almost 72% of Coloradans across the state are fully vaccinated against the virus. However, the delta variant is now the most widespread strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Although, fully vaccinated individuals are far less likely to get severely sick or be hospitalized from COVID-19, but those who are unvaccinated are at a higher risk for severe disease or even death. It’s important for everyone to take precautions for Halloween, especially for kids who are too young to get the vaccine.

The best way to protect yourself, family, and community from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Everyone age 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are eligible should get a booster dose of vaccine to make sure they stay protected.

“Consider wearing a mask even if you are fully vaccinated, and try to have your celebration outdoors as it’s generally safer than indoor gatherings. Keep indoor celebrations small and wear a mask (in addition to any costume mask you may have on) to protect against COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Tips and tricks for Halloween festivities:

Protect yourself and others. Do not attend in-person celebrations if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine, or have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating. People aged 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Consider wearing a mask even if you are fully vaccinated. Wearing a mask can help protect against breakthrough cases and help prevent the spread. People with weakened immune systems may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. If you are immunocompromised, consider talking with your doctor/health care provider about getting an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as what precautions you should continue to take. If you are eligible, you should get a booster dose of vaccine to make sure you stay protected.



Choose the safest activities for children under 12. Right now, children under 12 can’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. Until a vaccine becomes available for younger children, the best thing parents can do is to get vaccinated themselves. One of the easiest ways to make an activity safer for unvaccinated children age 2 and older is to ask your child to wear a mask. If accompanying adults wear masks as well, this may help normalize and encourage mask-wearing for children. Gather with family members and close friends who you know have been vaccinated. If all other attendees at an activity are vaccinated, the risk to unvaccinated children is low.

Masks Costume masks are not a substitute for masks that protect against COVID-19. Masks that protect against COVID-19 should be made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face. Wear COVID-19 protective masks when indoors or if you are not fully vaccinated. If wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask makes it hard to breathe, consider a themed cloth mask as part of the costume instead.

Choose the safest activities for everyone. Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings. Smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups. Shorter gatherings are generally safer than longer gatherings.



Find additional ideas for a safer Halloween this year, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.