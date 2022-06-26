PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels.

You can receive five free masks per month.

Here are a few distribution sites in the Pikes Peak region: