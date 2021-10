COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers is preparing to deliver his seventh State of the City address on Friday, October 15 at the Broadmoor.

Suthers is expected to highlight the city’s response to the pandemic, along with infrastructure and economic improvements, and several other accomplishments. Suthers will also outline current challenges the city is facing.

FOX21 News will stream the State of the City on this page at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.