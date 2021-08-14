State looking for missing elderly man with possible cognitive impairment

COLORADO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing elderly man last seen in Westminster Broomfield.

66-year-old Duncan Wiginton was last seen Saturday morning at W 113th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. He was wearing an orange t-shirt, dark shorts, tan shoes, and a tan hat.

Authorities say he may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Duncan has grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 6’02” and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at (303) 438-6400.