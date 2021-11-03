State finalizes new Department of Early Childhood, lays foundation for universal preschool

AURORA — Governor Jared Polis today hosted a public event to celebrate key milestones in the state’s effort to reimagine early childhood care and education for young children and their families.

Governor Polis announced the transition plan for the new, unified Department of Early Childhood is pending final approval, and the process to develop the voter-approved, universal preschool program is now underway.

The event, held at Meadowood Child Development Center, took place on the one-year anniversary of the passage of Proposition EE, which dedicated funding to establish the universal preschool program by 2023.

“On this day last year, Coloradans voted for free preschool for every child, an investment in early childhood care and education that supports families and child development,” said Governor Polis. “This new plan is a key step to make this a reality as we prepare for voter-approved funding for all four-year-olds in fall of 2023. I’m excited that with today’s news we can continue to build on Colorado’s longstanding commitment to children and families.”

The announcement comes just after Governor Polis unveiled his FY 2022-23 balanced budget proposal, which makes historic investments in K-12, early childhood, and higher education.

“The transition plan for the new Department of Early Childhood marks an important step forward for families who want access to high-quality early childhood programs and services—not just those who can afford it,” said Senator Janet Buckner. “Colorado will soon be able to be positioned to support more children and families than ever before, and it will be able to do so equitably. Equity is at the heart of our plan for the future.”

New, Unified Department of Early Childhood

A plan outlining recommendations for the DEC is now complete and pending final approval by the Early Childhood Leadership Commission. The ECLC will next meet on Nov.10, and an endorsement is expected no later than Nov.15.

Access the Department of Early Childhood Transition Plan.

The DEC will help families access early childhood services; support the early childhood workforce; position the universal preschool program to increase services for low-income children and expand access to all children before kindergarten, place an early childhood champion in the Governor’s Cabinet, align efforts and funding to improve quality early care and education, and define what high-quality, age-appropriate early care and education looks like for teachers and children.

The DEC will open its doors July 1, 2022, and begin the process of transitioning programs to its oversight.

Voluntary, Universal Preschool

The creation of the DEC is the first step in developing and implementing Colorado’s voluntary, universal preschool program.

A year ago, Colorado voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition EE, a ballot initiative to increase the state tax on tobacco, establish a nicotine products tax, and direct some of the funding to a voluntary universal preschool program.

By July 2023, all Colorado families, regardless of income, will have the opportunity to access 10 hours of high-quality early care and education per week, per child, in a mixed delivery system, in the year prior to the child entering kindergarten.

ECLC is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to guide the initial development and implementation of the preschool program. A report to provide DEC with a set of recommendations and guidance related to the program will be released Jan.1, 2022.