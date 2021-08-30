State Board of Health approves vaccination mandates for healthcare staff

STATEWIDE – The State Board of Health has approved emergency rules that require all staff at licensed healthcare facilities to be vaccinated. The Board met today to consider Governor Jared Polis’s request to require licensed healthcare facilities to mandate their employees, direct contractors, and support staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 30% of the healthcare workforce are unvaccinated in the state of Colorado, despite rising Delta variant cases.

The vaccine requirement is limited to only those health care facilities that are listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(1). The department has no authority over individual practitioners or staff nor does it oversee other settings where patients seek medical care, such as primary care offices and urgent care locations..

The Board of Health will reconvene in October to consider the rule.

The state of Colorado requires the COVID-19 vaccine for employees working in state-run, 24/7 health care facilities. The state also implemented a policy requiring all state employees to verify their vaccination status by Monday, Sept. 20, or submit to twice-weekly testing. The Department of Public Health, Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services have announced require all staff members that interact with vulnerable populations and those living in congregate living settings to get the vaccine.



To learn more, click here.