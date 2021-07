COLORADO SPRINGS — Right now it may be a little harder to get your favorite drink at Starbucks.

The national coffee company is experiencing a supply shortage and some stores may be out of your favorite items.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, specific items vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working quickly and closely with its supply chain vendors to restock items.