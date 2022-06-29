COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain State Park is holding a fun fourth of July event this Friday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids will have the opportunity to learn how to become a Junior Ranger, how to make nature journals, also identify animal tracks, and learn knot tying. There will also be archery, backyard bass, an obstacle course, face painting and more.

The event is taking place during the same time as Fort Carson’s Freedom Fest. In the event fireworks at Fort Carson are allowed, the park offers a great viewing location.

“Star Spangled Kids” and all the activities are free but a daily or season park pass is required. A daily pass can be purchased at the visitor’s center for $9.