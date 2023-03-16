(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The race for Colorado Springs Mayor is less than three weeks away. FOX21 sat down with Kallan Reece Rodebaugh, a professional stand-up comedian, who is running for the seat.

Courtesy of FOX21

“… never been a politician, never ran for office so that probably separates me from most everybody,” said Rodebaugh. “I just want to see the best in the city… I want to have a positive impact on the community and the citizens involved in it.”

The 2023 mayoral race will be Rodebaugh’s first time running for office. His focus is on affordable housing and dealing with homelessness in Colorado Springs. Rodebaugh says he also wants to show America’s younger generations how accessible civic engagement can be and that you do not need to be a career politician to run for local elections.

“I have no skin in the game. There’s nobody in my pocket,” stated Rodebaugh. ” I just want to bring change to Colorado Springs and help everybody out.”

The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. If you have not received a ballot, make sure to reach out to the Colorado Springs City Clerk’s Office.