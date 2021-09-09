Stage I Fire Restrictions now in effect in some parts of Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. – Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have now been put in place at the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests starting Thursday, Sept. 9.

This restriction impacts all National Forest System lands, roads and trails in Morton and Stevens counties in Kansas and Baca, Otero and Las Animas counties in Colorado. It will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2021 or until it’s rescinded.

“Due to current conditions, fire danger is extreme in this area, which is why we’re implementing these fire restrictions,” said forest and grassland supervisor Diana Trujillo. “We ask that everyone recreate responsibly and respect the restrictions.”

Several factors, including fire activity levels, current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, and the availability of firefighting resources, are considered before these kinds of restrictions are established. With the hot and dry weather that has persisted over southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas, fire danger is extreme.

The following is prohibited in Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including those fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)- approved spark arrestor , a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator, and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches available

Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator

Using an explosive, exclusive but not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition

