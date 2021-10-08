Stage 1 Fire Restrictions lifted for federally managed lands

PUEBLO, Colo.— The Bureau of Land Management’s Royal Gorge Field Office and the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands have lifted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions across federally administered lands in five counties in central Colorado. These restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are lifted for all BLM-managed lands in Chaffee and Lake Counties, for all National Forest System lands, roads and trails, on the Leadville and Salida Ranger Districts located within Chaffee, Fremont, Lake, Park and Saguache Counties in Colorado.

“The moisture and cooler temperatures are a welcome relief for the area,” said Forest and Grassland supervisor Diana Trujillo. “However, we still ask everyone to continue to recreate responsibly, ensuring any campfire is completely extinguished with water and cold to the touch before leaving it.”

“While the risk of wildfire has minimized due to the precipitation we’ve received, it doesn’t mean we can completely let our guard down,” said Royal Gorge Field Office Manager Keith Berger. “We request everyone’s help to keep preventable fires from occurring.”

The following year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on federally administered public lands in Colorado are still in effect and prohibit the following:

Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.

Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1(c).

For more information on USDA Forest Service Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands fire restrictions, please visit the fire restrictions page here.

For more information about current fire restrictions in the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office, please visit the Rocky Mountain District Fire Restrictions page.