TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The fire ban in Teller County that banned all open burning has been lifted, effective July 14.

According to Lieutenant Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the fire ban was lifted starting just after noon Thursday. The fire ban was put into place due to dry conditions that left Teller County in “a very vulnerable condition for wildfires,” reads the resolution lifting the fire ban.

The TCSO and Board of County Commissioners agreed that the ban could be lifted in light of recent moisture that lessened extreme fire hazard conditions.

