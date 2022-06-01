COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is learning more about the life and service of a Fort Carson soldier who died in a tragic boating accident at Lake Pueblo on May 29.

30-year-old Staff Sergeant Joshua Prindle died when the boat he was on capsized with 12 other people on board. His wife, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle was also killed in the accident.

Staff Sgt. Prindle was from Wolfforth, Texas, and had served in two separate deployments to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013, and another to Iraq in 2018. He was assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division specializing as a Stryker Systems Maintainer.

He was a father, husband, and decorated soldier, and had received numerous awards for his service:

Army Commendation Medal with C device

2 Army Commendation Medals

5 Army Achievement Medals

3 Army Good Conduct Medals

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star

Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

3 Overseas Service Ribbons

NATO Medal

Combat Action Badge

Marksmanship Qualification Badge Marksman with Carbine

“This tragedy hits the Mountain Warrior Brigade hard,” said Colonel Andy Kiser, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team. “Staff Sgt. Prindle was a valued member of our team, and his loss is felt across the formation. Our focus now is to assist the family in their time of need.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with burial costs.