(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim of a stabbing was taken to the hospital for serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by an unknown suspect, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)

CSPD said on Thursday, July 27 at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the 0 block of East Fillmore Street west of North Nevada Avenue about a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a victim with a cut on their face. Officers performed needed aid and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect and according to the victim, the attack was unprovoked. Police searched the area along with K9 units and a drone but did not find a suspect.