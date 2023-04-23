(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim who needed emergency surgery following a stabbing on Saturday, April 22, is expected to survive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 7 p.m., a stabbing was reported in the 1900 block of South Institute Avenue. Police said the caller reported the victim’s injuries were serious. The caller also identified the suspect by name and told officers the suspect ran on foot, per CSPD.

When officers responded to the home, they located two victims. One of the victims was transported to a hospital to receive emergency surgery. CSPD said the victim is expected to survive.

The named suspect, Jacob Hunter, was later located on the MLK bypass and arrested, stated CSPD.