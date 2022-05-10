COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a stabbing that occurred near the intersection of Hayden Dr. and Norse Dr. by the John Adams Elementary School.

CSPD were called to a reported stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim and suspect were acquaintances who had gotten into a fight. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim who received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is on-going.