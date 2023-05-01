(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Art Council has selected 48 student artworks from St. Mary’s High School to be featured in a UCCS Downtown art exhibit beginning Friday, May 5.

The art exhibit at 102 South Tejon Street is running through May 21, with the student gallery opening on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the city’s First Friday art walk and celebration.

“This is a great chance for the students to experience having their art exhibited outside the classroom,” said Rosario Weston. “I know this is an opportunity they won’t forget.”

Visitors can experience a variety of student art pieces, ranging from acrylic on canvas and watercolor to digital art and 3D art sculptures.

All sales from the exhibit will benefit specific, additional projects for the class.

Rosario Weston teaches art classes at St. Mary’s High School, and Downtown Partnership has also chosen her painting to become a permanent mural in downtown Colorado Springs.

Weston’s painting “Garden Spirits,” was selected for the mural. That painting, along with the others chosen, is on display at Kreuser Gallery, located at Kreuser Gallery at 125 E. Boulder St. Downtown Partnership Ventures held the competition and selected the painting.