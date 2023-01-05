(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Centura Health reached a milestone in the construction of the St. Francis Hospital Woody and Millie Ingram Guest House, soon placing the final truss for the guest house.

Located on the hospital campus the guest house is intended as a space for rest and healing, serving the families of all patients such as NICU babies, patients undergoing cancer treatment, and those needing additional care.

Courtesy: Centura Health

Courtesy: Centura Health

Courtesy: Centura Health

“This beautiful home will serve as an oasis for patients and families at St. Francis and the cancer center at the hospital,” said Patrick Sharp, CEO of Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals. “We believe this house will provide a quiet place for rest and allow our patients to heal close to the compassionate care they are receiving at the hospital.”

Supported by Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation’s Guest House Ministry, and in partnership with HBA Cares and the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, the 29,000-square-foot facility will support guests through amenities such as private suites, home-cooked meals, a business center, a playroom, and more.

Centura expects the guest house to open in the Fall of 2023, and will feature 25 suites complete with private restrooms.