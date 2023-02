(LA JUNTA, Colo.) — The La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) reported an early morning structure fire on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Courtesy of La Junta Fire Department

Shortly before 4:40 a.m., crews were called out on reports of a home fire. Heavy smoke was seen from a fire on the back portion of the house, according to LJFD.

The house was empty and had no utilities, but did have squatters living in the property, said LJFD. The cause of the fire was determined to be two faulty generators running extension cords.