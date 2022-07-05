COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was named MISS COLORADO USA on Sunday at the pageant in Greeley.

The pageant took place Sunday night at the Union Colony Civic Center where a capacity crowd filled the venue for the pageant finals. The panel of judges selected Alexis Glover of Colorado Springs as MISS COLORADO USA 2022, and Chloe Fisher of Sterling as MISS COLORADO TEEN USA 2022.

Both titleholders will now advance and compete later this year at the MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA national pageants. 2022 marks the 71st Anniversary of the MISS USA competition. The state competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear, and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of Colorado to compete in the pageant.

Both winners will receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards, but most importantly, they will have the opportunity to compete for the national titles of MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA this year. Alexis will compete for the title of MISS USA on the live national telecast of MISS USA, and Chloe will compete for the title of MISS TEEN USA at the national pageant later this year. In addition, the new MISS USA will go on to represent the United States in the MISS UNIVERSE competition, which is televised in over 130 countries worldwide.