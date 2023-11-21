(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities released a reminder for the holidays to properly dispose of food waste to avoid costly blockages in wastewater pipes.

Springs Utilities said fats, oils, and grease (FOG) are some of the primary culprits of blockages in wastewater lines. The blockages can cause backups and costly repairs for homeowners.

Springs Utilities said blockages in public wastewater lines can disrupt service for many others.

For the holidays, Springs Utilities is sharing information on how to avoid blockages and how to properly dispose of FOG such as; meats, sauces, gravy, dressings, cheese, butter, and anything deep fried:

Wipe pots, pans, and dishes with a paper towel before washing them.

Pour leftover grease into an empty can or container and throw the can away when the contents have hardened.

Scrape food scraps into the trash to minimize garbage disposal use.

Cover drains with screens or catch baskets.

Consider composting food scraps.

Never flush disposable wipes.

According to Springs Utilities, regular maintenance of wastewater lines occurs, but buildup can happen between maintenance periods.