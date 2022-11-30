(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new study shows Colorado is one of the states that sees the highest spike in utility costs after stringing up Christmas lights.

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is making it easier to save this winter season after the Colorado Springs City Council approved an electric and natural gas rate decrease on Nov. 22.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, lower gas rates will kick in for Springs Utilities customers. The average home will save around $30 per month thanks to this rate decrease.

This comes just in time for the holidays! A study by House Method shows Christmas lights add around $18 to your utility bill from Thanksgiving to New Years. That’s up 10% from 2021.

The study ranks Colorado as the 12th most expensive state for powering lights during the holiday season.

Springs Utilities says in addition to receiving lower gas rates, there are things you can do to keep costs down.

Springs Utilities encourages switching to LED lights for Christmas and even year-round to see a big impact on your utility bill. LED lights use 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent lights.

“Lighting affects our bills at a rate of about 10 to 15%. So the more people move to LED-based lighting, the better. We also offer $50 rebate for a smart thermostat. So if you don’t have one already, it’s always good to have those both in the winter and the summer,” said Steve Berry, with Springs Utilities.

The company offers rebates, rewards programs and other low-income/payment assistance options to help you save.