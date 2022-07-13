COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities said in an email to customers that sensitive data stored by a subcontractor had been accessed by an “unauthorized party” in June.

In the email sent out on Wednesday, Springs Utilities said they learned of the breach on July 6, and that the breach occurred on June 15, 2022.

Information that was accessed included customer names and addresses, Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers, and in most cases, phone numbers and email addresses. Springs Utilities said no sensitive financial data was compromised, such as social security numbers or credit card numbers.

“We take the privacy and security of customer data very seriously,” the email reads. “Our robust cyber security policy and security best practices are in place to help prevent data loss and/or unauthorized access. We are working with the subcontractor to ensure it follows our stringent security requirements.”

You can read Springs Utilities’ entire privacy disclosure on their website.

Springs Utilities reminds customers that the company will never contact you asking for credit card numbers, account numbers, or any other personal data. They recommend that you do not respond if you receive correspondence to that effect. Instead, contact the Customer Service Center at (719)448-4800, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can also view a list of common scams, as well as a list of things Springs Utilities will not do in a legitimate communication. Go to csu.org/pages/scams.