(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a bear cub was spotted wandering through neighborhoods in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, May 24, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the little guy was rescued with the help of Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

CPW tweeted about the little cub’s adventures around town on Wednesday and said its mother was apparently nowhere to be seen. CPW said the cub was slightly small for its age, around 15 pounds, and appeared neglected, which prompted CPW to take action to help.

The cub was spotted in a tree by CPW wildlife officers, and they called for help from Springs Utilities. CPW said the cub was too high up in the tree to be reached by a tranquilizer dart gun, and Springs Utilities came to the rescue with a bucket truck to allow CPW Officer Travis Sauder a clean shot.

Once the cub was successfully sedated, a catch pole was used to reel it in and bring it down safely from the tree.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said the cub was too small to survive alone, so it was taken to CPW’s southeast region office for observation. On Thursday morning, it was transported to a CPW rehabilitation facility where it will stay until it is old enough to be released back into the wild.