Springs Rescue Mission to host annual Christmas banquet Dec. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Rescue Mission will be hosting its annual Christmas banquet on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in its Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall.

All of the organization’s services are free and open to the public, designed to offer a dignified experience to all those in the Colorado Springs area who are in need.

“Everyone deserves hope, joy and love on Christmas,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “We want to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season, and that our homeless neighbors have a dignified Christmas experience — a reason to celebrate.”

This is the second year for the event to be hosted in the brand new 10,000 square foot dining hall. In the past, the event had been held at the City Auditorium in downtown Colorado Springs.

The Kitchen and Dining Hall, which opened in September of 2020, has a seating capacity of 185, so staff plans to serve anywhere between 400 to 600 meals during the event. During SRM’s Thanksgiving banquets, 800 individuals received a meal.

Mission volunteers and staff will be exercising cautious to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Guests will have access to hand-washing stations, hand sanitizer and face masks throughout campus.

“We also want to recognize and appreciate the many donors, volunteers and staff members who make our work possible,” Williams said. “So many of them have taken time out of this busy holiday season to help those in need — and that’s worth celebrating.”