(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Celebrate Thanksgiving with a free meal, access to medical services and complimentary cold-weather essentials distributed by Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

SRM will host its annual Thanksgiving banquet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall located on 5 W. Las Vegas St.

Volunteers and staff expect to serve 600 to 800 meals during the event. The community event is free and open to the public. The event aims to provide a holiday experience to the city’s most vulnerable neighbors – men and women experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

“This community can be proud of their efforts to create a dignified place for our neighbors in need to spend this Thanksgiving,” said President & CEO Jack Briggs.

This will be the third year the event has been hosted at the Mission’s Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, which officially opened in September 2020.