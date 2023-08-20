(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) announced the grand opening of its new kennel building to provide shelter for “cherished pet companions of men and women experiencing homelessness.”

Courtesy of Springs Rescue Mission

“We recognize the role these animals play in the lives of our guests,” said Chief Development Officer, Travis Williams. “We want to meet people right where they’re at – and for many, that means welcoming their pets as well.”

The new kennel building is the most recent addition to SRM’s homeless resource campus in downtown Colorado Springs and furthers the organization’s goal to increase access to services sought out by homeless men and women.

“We want to remove or lower any barrier we can that would keep people from receiving the help they need to overcome poverty, homelessness or addiction,” said Chief Operating Officer, Terry Anderson.

The new building will feature the following:

Capacity for 46 pets

Separate areas for dogs and cats

Interior privacy fencing between kennel areas

Indoor and outdoor pet wash stations

Outdoor areas for play and restroom

Climate-controlled accommodations

Pet sheltering at SRM began with the opening of its winter shelter in 2014, read a press release. The organization has since grown to include a 450-bed year-round shelter for men and women. Accompanying pets were housed in a small space in the Welcome Center since 2021.

“We were outgrowing that space and knew it was time for a long-term solution,” Anderson said. “This building more than doubles our capacity to shelter pets while their owners receive care and support on our campus.”

According to a recent study by the advocacy group, Pets of the Homeless, around 10 percent of individuals experiencing homelessness in the U.S. have pets, stated the press release. Despite this, kennel facilities are rare in the nation, per press release.