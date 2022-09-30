(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) made several arrests and citations after partnering with local retailers to catch shoplifters across the city. Law Enforcement says there is a nexus between retail theft cases and drug use tied more commonly to fentanyl.

After noticing a rise in retail crime in Colorado Springs, CSPD partnered with local retailers for a targeted Shoplifting Deployment to address multiple shoplifting hot spots throughout the city on Sept. 22.

The deployment partnered with loss prevention employees at various retail stores to catch in-progress shoplifters. Law enforcement would detain, arrest or cite shoplifters if necessary.

Officers made eight total arrests and cleared four felony warrants, five misdemeanor warrants and served two outstanding citations during the deployment. CSPD said two of the arrests were made for new felony-level charges for the possession of fentanyl.

Courtesy of CSPD

Ryan Hensler, 33, of Colorado Springs was a suspect in possession of a stolen handgun at the time of the arrest, according to police records. Hensler’s new charges include:

Introducing Contraband in the First Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders

Theft

Courtesy of CSPD

Jonathan Tankersley, 23, of Colorado Springs was another suspect arrested by CSPD during the deployment. His charges include the following: