(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers.

“I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those of everyone on the Colorado Springs Police Department, to the family of Tyre Nichols. We respect and honor Mr. Nichols’ family. They have called for justice and I appreciate that they are also calling for peace as their community works through this tragedy.”

The body-worn camera footage shows Nichols being pulled over on the road before being dragged out of his vehicle by an officer. Viewers can hear Nichols yelling, “I didn’t do anything!” as he is thrown to the ground.

Chief Vasquez continued, “While suffering an immense loss, [the family] have shown honor and grace. They have given the judicial system time to investigate and seek justice on Mr. Nichols’ behalf.”

After being pulled from his car, Nichols is then kicked and punched repeatedly until an officer is seen holding pepper spray to Nichol’s face.

To address the acts of police brutality witnessed in the videos, Chief Vasquez emphasized the importance of “having conversations with our communities about what law enforcement looks like moving forward,” including the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“The conversations we’re currently having regarding police use of force in our community focus on procedural justice, which is vital to building trust with the Colorado Springs community,” stated Chief Vasquez. “…what is clear is the behavior displayed by the Memphis officers is appalling and indefensible. It cannot be tolerated by officers, by the judicial process, or by our communities.”

Echoing the thoughts of its law enforcement partners, Chief Vasquez concluded with the finishing words: