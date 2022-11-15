(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs’ newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball opened just over a month ago and features eight, indoor courts that are perfect for playing in any weather.

Springs Pickleball Owner, Scott Evans said there was a need for indoor courts in Colorado Springs, especially as the local pickleball community continues to grow.

Springs Pickleball offers games for players at any level, and games are held Monday through Sunday. If you need a break from playing, the facility also features lounge areas, a gym, and a bar for guests to enjoy.

Springs Pickleball also offers spaces for parties and corporate events with private rooms to rent.