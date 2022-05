COLORADO SPRINGS – The so-called “mother of Colorado’s Miracle Baby” is sharing her story with the world.

Ellen Weir Casey gave birth in 1983 to one of the world’s first IVF babies. Her story of determination, loss and hope is now captured in her new book “Unstoppable: Forging the Path to Motherhood in the Early Days of IVF.”

She stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss what made her decide to write the book and how the “miracle baby” is doing now.