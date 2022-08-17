COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, as well as firearms possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Wednesday that 41-year-old Matthew James Vernon pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on August 12.

According to the plea agreement, on June 17, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Vernon’s home in Colorado Springs. Investigators recovered more than 600 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a cash counter, and three firearms.

In an interview with investigators, Vernon acknowledged he could not legally possess a firearm. He also admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin, and that the firearms were to assist in his intent to distribute.

Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison, as well as 4 years supervised release.