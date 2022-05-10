COLORADO SPRINGS — Community members spent Mother’s Day giving back to our homeless communities with Spreading Smiles and Sandwiches.

Blankets, tarps, sleeping bags and tents were handed out to the homeless at Dorchester Park. These items also included clothes and hygiene products.

Spreading smiles and Sandwiches began four years ago a when a few community members saw their fellow peers in need.

“I’m here to pick up some humanity,” said Jerima King, founder of Smiles and Sandwiches. “We’re here to care for each other.”

The organization visits the park every second Sunday of the month to provide valuable resources to those without a home.

The group is always accepting donations and encourages anyone to come and share a smile too.