SPOTLIGHT ON: Queenie, nothing gets her down

COLORADO SPRINGS — Queenie is a pit bull and Chinese Shar-Pei mix who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region two months ago.

She’s been looking for her forever home, but her medical history is making it difficult.

“She came in with some mammary tumors that we removed for her, so she’s feeling much better there. She also came in with a head wound that we’ve been treating for her, we’ve got that almost treated her. But, unfortunately, she also has some skin allergies. So, we’ve been giving her baths and on some medication for those,” said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for HSPPR.

She’s also heartworm positive. However, her adoption fee is waived and all of her future heartworm treatments will be covered by HSPPR.

“It can take a few months to get rid of the heartworm, but again, those injections are included here at the veterinary clinic. She’ll just have to come in every couple months and get that injection. And until she tests negative for the heartworm, we will be taking care of her,” Pressley said.

At five years old, Queenie is well behaved and can walk on a leash.

“Really, is just a leaner. She’ll sit right next to you and lean against your leg because she loves people so much.”

But she is nervous around other dogs.

“We would recommend that she be an only dog or maybe into a family with a very calm, sweet, good-natured dog like her in an really good introduction period,” Pressley added.

As soon as her treatment is complete, Queenie will be ready to take on the Colorado hiking trails.

Click here if you’d like to add Queenie to your family.