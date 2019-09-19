SPOTLIGHT ON: Jett, building his confidence and trust

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jett is a shy four year-old small black lab mix, and has been working on building his trust and confidence in people through positive reinforcement training.

“If they even make eye contact at first, we’ll click and we’ll give them a treat. And up until they come up and greet someone, we’ll click and give them a treat,” said HSPPR spokesperson Gretchen Pressley.

Jett came in as a stray to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo, but was transferred to Colorado Springs for their Behavior Modification Program.

He enjoys people and the company of other dogs.

“So, Jett is still a little bit shy when you first meet him. So, we would recommend maybe a more mature family with older children, maybe not quite as busy or hectic as some families might be. But he does seem to get along very well with other dogs and might enjoy having a friend who can show him the ropes and help build his confidence with some doggy friends,” said Pressley.

Jett is currently receiving some medical care, but will be ready for adoption soon.

“Having that connection with your family is really what we’re looking to find here. You know, people adopt dogs and cats for all different reasons, but usually it’s because they felt something when they visited with him; a connection, maybe just something special,” Pressley said.

Click here for updates on his availability.