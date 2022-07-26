PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s shaping up to be a busy year of high school and middle school athletics. To be sure you get in on all the action, an annual Booster Pass is the way to go.

Passes will go on sale starting August 3.

ANNUAL PASS (year-long)

Adults: $85

Seniors: $75

Students: $65

This pass will get you into any high and middle school athletic event hosted by D60. This excludes post-season play and middle school volleyball.

These passes are good for the Bell and Cannon games.

FALL SEASONAL PASS





Adults: $45

Seniors: $35

Students: $25

The fall seasonal pass will get you into any fall athletic event hosted by the district, and includes the Bell and Cannon games. It does not include any post-season play and middle school volleyball.

Fall sports include football, cross country, boys soccer, boys golf, boys tennis, girls volleyball, girls softball, girls gymnastics and unified bowling.

Winter sports include basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming, with track and field, baseball, girls golf, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys swimming, and boys volleyball to take place in the spring.

Passes can be purchased at the District Athletic Office, located on the bottom floor of the District Administration Office, 315 West 11th Street.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted.