(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Enjoy a family fun spooky theater experience as a home on Wahsatch is transformed into a spine-chilling adventure, hosted by friendly skeleton residents.

Ben Skee, Owner of First Strike Krav Maga, and Naomi Skee, Owner of Dance Wonderland invite the public to view the haunted experience they’ve put together throughout the month of October.

The “Rocky Mountain Picture Show” takes place every night in October from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights, and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

There is no cost to attend, but a suggested $5 donation per person or $20 per family is encouraged. All the money will be donated to TESSA, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that offers support and services for victims of interpersonal violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, and their children.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.