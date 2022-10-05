Spookiest Howl-O-Ween events at the Great Wolf Lodge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to get spooky for Howl-O-Ween at the Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs!
The famed seasonal celebration will feature a brand new Pumpkin Patch Pool Bash package where families get the opportunity to swim through a sea of floating pumpkins to find and decoarte their favorite gourd while enjoying seasonal treats like cider and donuts.
For 2022, the event will include the family favorite Trick-Or-Treat Trail, a Halloween-themed version of Great Wolf Lodge’s Yoga Tails, Monster Bash Dancy Party, Howl-O-ween trivia and more.