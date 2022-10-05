Spookiest Howl-O-Ween events at the Great Wolf Lodge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to get spooky for Howl-O-Ween at the Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs!

Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs

Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs

Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs

Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs

The famed seasonal celebration will feature a brand new Pumpkin Patch Pool Bash package where families get the opportunity to swim through a sea of floating pumpkins to find and decoarte their favorite gourd while enjoying seasonal treats like cider and donuts.

For 2022, the event will include the family favorite Trick-Or-Treat Trail, a Halloween-themed version of Great Wolf Lodge’s Yoga Tails, Monster Bash Dancy Party, Howl-O-ween trivia and more.