Splash pads safe after recent scare in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Record highs have hit Colorado Springs, and the kids are hitting the splash pads.

“As long as the weather allows it, we try to get out there,” said Angela Roberts, a mom of two.

“We do Uncle Wilbur’s Fountain maybe once or twice in a summer, and this many once or twice in a summer. But, definitely parks and hot days, splash pads are awesome,” said Katy Campbell, a mom of one.

With so many wanting to cool off, the city is taking safety precautions after a report that a toddler contracted hand-foot-and-mouth disease at John Venezia Community Park Sprayground earlier this month.

The city says it responded to that incident with a one-time application of Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant.

In the meantime, parents say they’re taking the usual safety measures: covering up feet and washing well.

“Sandals, and we wash our hands before we eat, take a shower afterwards, and don’t worry about the rest. Just go enjoy the hot days,” Campbell said.

“I do the hand sanitizer in the van before we leave and do baths at night, and I like to have my kids wear water shoes while we’re here,” Roberts said.

She says it’s important to keep her family active in the summer months. “I want them to get out and enjoy the fun things and the free splash pads around town.”

According to El Paso County Public Health, the water chemistry for public pools and splash pads are the same.

Which means these “bodies of water” must all adhere to the same safety regulations.

Click here for a look at those standards.

Here’s a look at how the city’s keeps its spraygrounds safe for visitors: