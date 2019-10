SALIDA, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to reduce their speed on Highway 50, just east of the town in the area of the Decker Fire.

CDOT has reduced the speed limit to 40 miles per hour for a seven mile stretch from Highway 50 and Highway 291 Junction to the community of Wellsville, that’s mile marker 223 to 230.

The speed reduction is required due to increased emergency traffic from the Decker Fire.