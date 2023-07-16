(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Speed was factored in a rollover crash that hospitalized a person with serious injuries Saturday evening on July 15.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., a single-vehicle rollover crash was reported on northbound I-25, south of Bijou Street.

CSPD said passing motorists rendered aid until first responders arrived on scene. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A second vehicle traveling southbound was struck by debris from the crash.

An investigation confirmed speed was a factor in the crash, per CSPD.